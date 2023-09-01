Jawan In Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan On The Dance Floor. Watch

SRK performing in Dubai.(courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan checked into Dubai last night for the promotions of Jawan and he lit up the place. The superstar performed to his latest track Zinda Banda from Jawan. Wait, it gets better, Shah Rukh Khan also danced to the Arabic version of Chaleya. Earlier this week, when SRK announced that he will be in Dubai for Jawan promotions, he requested all his fans to be dressed in red. SRK too was dressed in a red jacket for the occasion. During his stay in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans by doing his signature pose. No points for guessing which one.

Check out the viral video here:

SRK performing to Chaleya Arabic version.

ICYMI, Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on a boat.

King Khan's signature pose in a boat at the Burj Khalifa's lake as he waves to the ocean of love in Dubai! #Jawan#JawanIndubai#JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifa#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/QEb6KRsJiL — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023

The trailer of Jawan was showcased at the Burj Khalifa.

The cheer of the crowd is the testament of the storm that #Jawan is going to be! Right from the Burj Khalifa #ShahRukhKhan#Jawan#JawanInDubai#JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifapic.twitter.com/cjIRNF1nmn — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023

As if SRK would have left without doing his signature pose.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, which is slated to release on September 7. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was MIA from the big screen for almost 4 years, returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In the last few years, SRK was busy as a film producer and made cameo appearances in some movies. His latest production venture was the 2022 film Darlings, that he co-produced with the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt. Besides being an actor and a producer, he is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL cricket team. He also modelled for his son Aryan Khan's luxury apparel brand earlier this year.