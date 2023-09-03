Shah Rukh Khan On Working With Nayanthara In Jawan: 'So Beautiful And Such A Wonderful Actor'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: iamsrk )

With only 4 days left before the release of the highly anticipated film of the year, Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan engaged with his fans on X (previously called Twitter) in yet another #AskSRK session. Needless to say, it was all things fun. However, what caught our attention was the Pathaan star's lovely reply to a fan who asked him about his experience while working with Nayanthara. It so happened that a fan asked, "Shah Rukh Khan bhai Nayanthara mam ke sath Kam karke kaisa laga she is so beautiful na (Shah Rukh Khan brother, how did it feel like working with Nayanthara maam, she is so beautiful)." In response, Shah Rukh Khan said, "She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and the Hindi audience appreciates her hard work."

Take a look at the X exchange between SRK and his fan below:

She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and Hindi audience appreciates her hard work. #Jawanhttps://t.co/Pbv2OxZAnZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Besides Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan also had kind words to say for veteran actor Kamal Haasan. When a fan asked, "Few words for legend Kamal Haasan," SRK was quick to reply, "He is too kind and a friend and inspiration for every actor."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan, who had recently visited Chennai for Jawan's audio launch was left pleasantly surprised when his Hey Ram co-star Kamal Haasan made a virtual appearance and said that Shah Rukh Khan "has become the symbol of love" in the last 30 years. "His smile lights up thousands of faces," the veteran actor continued in his praise for SRK. The duo had worked together in the 2000 film Hey Ram.

Now, take a look at the tweet below:

He is too kind and a friend and inspiration for every actor. #Jawanhttps://t.co/qCZEcE5XRA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan began the session with this tweet, "4 Din aur phir aapse aamne saamne mulaqat hogi! Till then 4 baatein ho jayein. About #Jawan and all things life….let's do #AskSRK for a bit…The Sunday Session."

4 Din aur phir aapse aamne saamne mulaqat hogi! Till then 4 baatein ho jayein. About #Jawan and all things life….let's do #AskSRK for a bit…The Sunday Session. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Here's a look at some other gold replies by the star:

Pehle bolta chaar paanch role aur badha set!! Ha ha. Enjoy #Jawanhttps://t.co/J9biQMcGR8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Bahut chota tha yaad hai Chaar Minar jaate the and ghar mein bahut accha khana hota tha. #Jawanhttps://t.co/nxnILJIQSa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Wow!! Doosre wale ka kya?? Uska bhi karwao na! #Jawanhttps://t.co/VfZoySZZLY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

ICYMI, check out the trailer of Jawan here. Shah Rukh Khan shared it on Instagram with a text: "Of justice and a Jawan. Of women and their vengeance. Of a mother and a son. And of course, a lot of fun!!!Ready ahhh!!!"

Jawan's stellar cast includes the likes of Deepika Padukone (special appearance), Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi.