Another Day, Another Adorable Picture Of Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan From Hong Kong Trip

Vignesh Shivan shared this image. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Drop everything and rush straight to the Instagram timeline of Vignesh Shivan. The director has a fresh set of pictures from his family vacation in Hong Kong. TBH, Nayanthara and Vignesh's travel updates are getting better and better. The couple jetted off to Hong Kong along with their twin — Ulagam and Uyir. Now, Vignesh has treated fans to a couple of mushy clicks with Nayanthara. The opening slide shows the two engaged in a conversation. Dressed in comfy pullovers, Nayanthara and Vignesh, in the next slide, strike an adorable pose. The beautiful pictures were clicked during the “dusk time”.

Before this, Nayanthara shared a slew of pictures with Ulagam in her arms. In one of the clicks, the mother and son duo can be seen laughing their hearts out. Twinning in black ensembles, Nayanthara and Ulagam are having a blast. The series concluded with a candid family frame. Sharing the clicks, Nayanthara wrote, “Heart and Soul.”

Believe it or not, Nayanthara and Vignesh's Hong Kong album is loaded with adorable moments. Earlier, she dropped a set of pictures featuring herself and Vignesh. In one of the photos, they can be seen walking hand-in-hand with their backs facing the camera. For her day out, Nayanthara slipped into a blue sweatshirt teaming it up with black shorts. The actress didn't write anything in the caption and simply tagged her husband.

Wait, there is more. This photo of Nayanthara and Vignesh screams couple goals from miles away. In the frame, Vignesh and Nayanthara are walking down the street. For the caption, Nayanthara simply used a pink heart emoticon.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in Chennai in June 2022. The couple welcomed twin boys via surrogacy.