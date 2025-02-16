<i>Kalamkaval</i>: First Look Poster Of Mammootty's Film Out Now

Mammootty's upcoming film, previously known as Production No. 7, now has an official title—Kalamkaval. The makers also dropped the film's first-look poster on Instagram.

Shared by Mammootty Kampany, the poster features Mammootty in a checkered shirt. He is seemingly caught in a fight with someone inside a car. A cigarette between Mammootty's teeth adds intensity to the poster.

The caption read, "Unveiling Mammootty Kampany's Production No. 7 titled as #Kalamkaval, directed by Jithin K Jose. Wait for another ‘NEVER SEEN BEFORE' Mammootty to be unleashed soon."

The makers also released Vinayakan's first look from Kalamkaval. Unlike Mammootty's intense and action-packed look, Vinayakan's first look keeps the mystery alive – it features only a silhouette of his character.

The caption read, "Unveiling the other side of #Kalamkaval, Ft. #Vinayakan."

Kalamkaval marks the directorial debut of Jithin K Jose, who previously contributed as a writer for Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup (2021). The film is set to portray Mammootty as a compelling anti-hero.

Mammootty was last seen in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse (2025), alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon and Gokul Suresh. His next major film is Mahesh Narayanan's MMMN, which also features Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Renji Panicker, Rajiv Menon, and Danish Husain.

MMMN is set to be shot over 150 days across multiple international and domestic locations, including Sri Lanka, London, Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kochi.

Before MMMN, Mammootty and Mohanlal have shared screen space in several classics, such as Avidathepole Ivideyum (1985), Adiyozhukkukal (1984), Karimpinpoovinakkare (1985), Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu (1986) , Adhwaytham (1991), Vishnulokam (1991), and No.20 Madras Mail (1990), among others.