Vijay Deverakonda On Bond With Dulquer Salmaan, Not Sharing Screen Space Together And More

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Lucky Baskhar. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the makers hosted a pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sunday (October 27). It was attended by the cast and crew of the film. Actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Trivikram Srinivas were spotted at the event. During a special moment, Vijay recalled his first meeting with Dulquer Salmaan. The actor revealed that he used torrent services to download Dulquer's movies. Eventually, he met Dulquer on the sets of Mahanati. While the duo didn't get to share screen space in the film, they became good friends after meeting at the event for the same movie. Vijay also talked about the time he went to visit Dulquer on the sets of Sita Ramam. He added, “We have been in two films now where we haven't shared screen, Kalki 2898 AD and Mahanati," quoted Pinkvilla.

Overwhelmed by Vijay Deverakonda's heartfelt speech, Dulquer Salmaan expressed his gratitude to the Arjun Reddy actor. He referred to Vijay as his "lucky charm" and highlighted their enduring friendship in the entertainment industry.

Director Trivikram Srinivas also heaped praises on Dulquer Salmaan for his performance in Lucky Baskhar. The filmmaker said, "He effortlessly carried such a complicated character. No one can continue the legacy of a legend like Mammootty; it is difficult but Dulquer has created a path for himself, and he is already a modern-day great actor. The film gives every middle-class person hope to take on an adventure and win."

Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, Maganti Srinath, Addanki Rohit and Kishore Raju Vasistha in important roles. The film is backed by Sai Soujanya and S Naga Vamsi under the banner of Fortune Four Cinema, Srikara Studios and Sithara Entertainments. It will be released on Diwali 2024 and will clash with Jayam Ravi's brother, Kavin's Bloody Beggar and Sivakarthikeyan's film Amaran.