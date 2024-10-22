Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up On "Health Issues" That Led To Delay Of <i>Lucky Baskhar</i>

Dulquer Salmaan, who is getting ready for the release of Lucky Baskhar, has opened up about his health issues. According to the Sita Ramam actor, his medical condition caused a delay in Lucky Baskhar's shooting schedule. Dulquer said, “I don't like gaps. This year, I was supposed to do a couple of films. One got cancelled and one didn't work out at the last minute. Then, I had health issues. We (the Lucky Baskhar team) had delays because of that. My producer, director and everyone were so supportive. Once when we were shooting and if I was in some kind of pain, they would say 'Sir, we'll stop now. Don't do this. Go home and take some time off. We will come back and shoot,'" in an interaction with TV9 Entertainment.

Dulquer Salmaan lauded the crew of the movie for being very “supportive”. He revealed, “A huge set was erected for Lucky Baskhar. If I insisted on continuing the shoot, they'd say that they don't want to see me in pain. They were so supportive."

On Sunday, Dulquer Salmaan announced that he was back from his hiatus by dropping a set of pictures on Instagram. The actor wore a green T-shirt and black trousers. He flashed a million-dollar smile posing for the lens. “After a long hiatus, I am back,” read his side note. Through the post, Dulquer also teased the release date of Lucky Baskhar. “Lucky Baskhar on October 31,” he wrote. “Uffffff looking so sharppp,” complimented actress Ahaana Krishna. Aditi Rao Hydari commented, “Hi homie”.

A day after the post, Dulquer Salmaan unveiled Lucky Baskhar's trailer. Sharing the film's poster on Instagram, he captioned, “A sneak peek into the RISE, RISK and ENTICING journey of Lucky Baskhar.”

Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar is backed by Sai Soujanya and S Naga Vamsi under the banner of Fortune Four Cinema, Srikara Studios and Sithara Entertainments. Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, Maganti Srinath, Addanki Rohit and Kishore Raju Vasistha are also a part of the project.

Apart from this, Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in the multilingual film Kaantha, alongside Rana Daggubati and Bhagyashri Borse. Read all about it here.