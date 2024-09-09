<i>Kaantha</i>: Rana Daggubati And Dulquer Salmaan's Film Goes On Floors, See Pics From <i>Muhurat</i> Ceremony

Advertisement

Kaantha: Rana Daggubati And Dulquer Salmaan's Film Goes On Floors, See Pics From Muhurat Ceremony

Kaantha will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi

Read Time: 2 mins
Kaantha: Rana Daggubati And Dulquer Salmaan's Film Goes On Floors, See Pics From Muhurat Ceremony
The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: thespiritmedia)

The muhurat puja for director Selvamani Selvaraj's Kaantha took place on Monday (September 9). The multilingual film is headlined by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan with Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. Rana Daggubati has shared a series of pictures from the puja ceremony on Instagram featuring Kaantha's cast and crew members. The first snap captures Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan sharing the frame with Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani and Selvamani Selvaraj. The Baahubali star was seen wearing a white kurta-pyajama set and posing with his hands on hips. Dulquer Salmaan was dressed in an off-white printed kurta. Both the actors wore sunglasses. Bhagyashri was draped in a white saree paired with a golden blouse. The background seemed to be from the film set which was decorated with flowers. 

Rana Daggubati's uncle and veteran star Venkatesh Daggubati was also present at the muhurat puja. He held a clapperboard in his hands in the second frame. 

Bankrolled by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, Kaantha is expected to go on floors soon. “An exciting journey begins today. Introducing KAANTHA, an epic collaboration between Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan. What better way to celebrate 60 years of Suresh Productions' legacy than by unlocking a new dimension through this collaboration between Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films? Puja completed, can't wait to start rolling,” read the side note. 

Dulquer Salmaan also dropped a slew of pictures from Kaantha's puja ceremony on X (formerly Twitter). “Thrilled to unveil KAANTHA, an epic collab with my dear friend Rana Daggubati. Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films bring you a unique blend of storytelling and innovation. Many thanks to the wonderful Venkatesh Daggubati for gracing us at the Puja! Cameras rolling soon,” he wrote. 

Last year on Dulquer Salmaan's 37th birthday, the makers dropped Kaantha's first look poster on social media. “Ever so rarely, we find a story that consumes us and reminds us of the power of good cinema,” read a part of the caption. Take a look: 

Kaantha will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. 

Comments

Kaantha, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati
<i>Kaantha</i>: Rana Daggubati And Dulquer Salmaan's Film Goes On Floors, See Pics From <i>Muhurat</i> Ceremony
