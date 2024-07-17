Dulquer Salmaan Reviews Akshay Kumar's Sarfira: 'Reimagining A Classic Into Another Language...'

A still from Sarfira. (courtesy: abundantiaentertainment)

Dulquer Salmaan is the latest celebrity to join Akshay Kumar's Sarfira fan club. The Guns & Gulaabs actor shared an appreciation note on his X (formerly known as Twitter). He began the note praising the director Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Reimagining a classic into another language is always so difficult! But my dear. Sudha Kongara does it effortlessly, making it authentic and rooted!" Praising the star cast, Dulquer wrote, "Kudos to all the actors Akshaykumar sir, so sincere, Radhikkamadan so delightful and simabiswas maam makes your insides hurt when she's hurting. Ably supported by a fab SirPareshRawal sir and was such a joy to see our realsarathkumar."

Dulquer Salmaan also gave a shout out to Suriya who helmed the original. "Big congrats to Suriya_offl Anna and Jyothika Maam for bringing this story to a wider audience. Love always to my bro gvprakash for his boundless talent," he wrote. Take a look at what he posted here:

Reimagining a classic into another language is always so difficult ! But my dear @Sudha_Kongara does it effortlessly, making it authentic and rooted ! Kudos to all the actors @akshaykumar sir, so sincere #radhikkamadan so delightful and #simabiswas maam makes your insides hurt… pic.twitter.com/NZkjZ05hxn — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) July 16, 2024

On Sarfira release day, Suriya shared pictures with Akshay Kumar and the cast of the film and he wrote in an Instagram post, "Sarfira will always be an important film for all of us! Akshay Kumar Sir, thank you for choosing Sarfira as your 150th film and you've made Veer come alive so beautifully. Sudha Kongara you've lived this dream for so many years happy our film is in theatres now. Radhikka Madan is superb as Rani. Paresh Rawal is just brilliant."

Suriya added, "Thank you Vikramix, Rajsekar Pandian, 2D Entertainment, we now have beautiful lifetime memories! Jyotika had Akshay sir's poster as a teenager and now she's a proud producer..! Love and Respects to Captain G.r Gopinath. Here's wishing the cast and crew of our Sarfira a soaring success! Sarfira in cinemas from today." Take a look:

Sarfira is the official remake of the film Soorarai Pottru. Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas acted in the film. The film is running in the theatres.