Suriya's Post On Sarfira Release Day: 'Jyotika Had Akshay Sir's Poster As A Teenager And Now...'

Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, which released in theatres on Friday, got the biggest shout out from Suriya and Jyotika. Sarfira is the Hindi remake of the 2021 National Award winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya in the lead role. Suriya shared pictures with Akshay Kumar and the cast of the film and he wrote in an Instagram post, "Sarfira will always be an important film for all of us! Akshay Kumar Sir, thank you for choosing Sarfira as your 150th film and you've made Veer come alive so beautifully. Sudha Kongara you've lived this dream for so many years happy our film is in theatres now. Radhikka Madan is superb as Rani. Paresh Rawal is just brilliant."

Suriya, who won a National Film Award for the original version of the film, Soorarai Pottru, added in his post, "Thank you Vikramix, Rajsekar Pandian, 2D Entertainment, we now have beautiful lifetime memories! Jyotika had Akshay sir's poster as a teenager and now she's a proud producer..! Love and Respects to Captain G.r Gopinath. Here's wishing the cast and crew of our Sarfira a soaring success! Sarfira in cinemas from today."

Meanwhile, Jyotika, who has co-produced the film with husband Suriya, shared a special note for Akshay Kumar and she wrote, "Best wishes Akshay Kumar for the most deserving success and a heart-touching performance. From a fangirl with a poster of yours in her bedroom to becoming a producer for your special 150th film...truly a moment etched in time for me."

Sarfira also features Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan and Seema Biswas. The film has been co-produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape Of Good Films), Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). The film has been directed by Sudha Kongara.