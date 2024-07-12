Weekend Binge: Sarfira And Other Biopics To Add To Watchlist

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. (courtesy: RajkumarHirani)

It won't be wrong to call 2024 the year of biopics. From Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth to Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, we have seen our favourite stars portray real-life heroes, who have etched their names in history. On Friday, Akshay Kumar's Sarfira also hit the big screens. The movie is based on the life of GR Gopinath, an ex-army officer who founded Air Deccan, India's first low-cost airline. Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal are part of the Sudha Kongara Prasad directorial. On this special Friday, we have decided to prepare a list of top biopics that you can watch over the weekend with your friends and colleagues. What are you waiting for? Read on.

1. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - Disney+ Hotstar: The movie is based on the life of “The Flying Sikh” Milkha Singh. Farhan Akhtar plays the titular role in the film. Oh, and, not to miss the peppy track Maston Ka Jhund.

2. Dangal - Prime Video: Remember “Mhari Choriyan Choron Se Kam Hain Ke?” Witness Mahavir Singh Phogat's journey as he trains his daughters for wrestling at the Commonwealth Games.

3. Mary Kom - Netflix: The film stays in our hearts rent-free. It won't be wrong to say that Priyanka Chopra nailed the character in this Omung Kumar film.

4. Mangal Pandey: The Rising - Prime Video: The film narrates the story of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier who played a key role in starting the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Aamir Khan, Ameesha Patel and Rani Mukerji are part of this 2005 film.

5. Sanju - Netflix: One of the best films of Ranbir Kapoor's career, Sanju tells the life story of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. The movie highlights the struggles he faced and the time he spent in jail.

5. The Dirty Picture - Prime Video: Another biopic based on the life of an actor is waiting for your attention. The Dirty Picture is a musical drama inspired by the life of Silk Smitha, who died by suicide at the age of 35.

7. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story - Disney+ Hotstar: We don't think this one needs a special introduction. After all, we are talking about none other than our ‘Captain Cool' MS Dhoni.

8. Shershaah - Prime Video: From Vikram Batra's bravery on the battlefield to his love story with Dimple Cheema, the movie takes us on an emotional ride. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film features lovebirds - Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

9. Srikanth - Netflix: Want to know how a visually impaired person got a 100% scholarship to MIT and built an empire of his own? This movie is based on the life of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role.

10. 12th Fail - Disney+ Hotstar: It won't be wrong to say that this film marks the turning point in Vikrant Massey's career. Audiences applauded Manoj Tiwari's hard work during his journey to becoming an IPS officer.

11. Sardar Udham - Prime Video: You can't help but admire Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardar Udham. The heroic tale of this freedom fighter's life is enough to fill anyone's heart with patriotism.

12. Paan Singh Tomar - Netflix: Meet the athlete who won gold medals at the Indian National Games seven times in a row. Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Mahie Gill are part of the film.

13. Neerja - Disney+ Hotstar: Watch the story of an air hostess who sacrificed her life to protect passengers during a hijack. Headlined by Sonam Kapoor, the movie has been directed by Ram Madhvani.

14. Sam Bahadur - Zee 5: Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is about Sam Manekshaw, India's First Field Marshal. Vicky Kaushal's performance in this film is admirable.

15. Maidaan - Prime Video: Ajay Devgn's latest release features him as Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.