Sarfira And Other Hindi Remakes Of Suriya's Tamil Hits

Sarfira: Sarfira is the Hindi remake of the 2021 National Award winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya in the lead role. Besides Akshay Kumar, Sarfira also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas. The film has been co-produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape Of Good Films), Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar and it has been directed by Sudha Kongara.

Singam: Suriya's smash hit Singam released in 2010 and it was directed by Hari. The film also starred Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj and Vivek. The film was later remade in Hindi by Rohit Shetty and it features Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Singhamwas the first part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe of films. The next part of the film, Singham Again will feature Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on November 1.

Ghajini: Before Aamir Khan acted in the Hindi version of the blockbuster Ghajini, directed by AR Murugadoss, it was Suriya who played the lead role in the Tamil version (as in the original version). Aamir starred as entrepreneur Sanjay Singhania, who suffers from amnesia after a violent attack on him and his fiancee Kalpana (Asin), while Pradeep Rawat played the role of the ruthless eponymous villain. The Hindi version also featured Asin and late Jiah Khan.