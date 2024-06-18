Sarfira Trailer: The Sky Is The Limit For Akshay Kumar And His Dreams

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's Sarfira released on Tuesday afternoon. It is the Hindi remake of the 2021 National Award winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya in the lead role. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film was based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder GR Gopinath. The Sarfira trailer showcases the story of Vir, played by Akshay Kumar, who has an "idea", a plan of starting India's first low-cost airline. He dreams of making aviation affordable for everyone. However, his journey won't be an easy one. He approaches Paresh Rawal for help, who plays a big business tycoon, who doubles up as an obstacle in Vir's big plan.

Check out the trailer of Sarfira here:

Sharing the trailer on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Sapne woh nahi jo aap sote huye dekhte hain, sapne woh hote hain jo aapko sone hi nahi dete Ek aise hi sapne ki kahani hai Sarfira (Dreams are not the ones that you see while sleeping, they are the ones that keep you awake). Trailer Out Now. Sarfira releases only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024."

Besides Akshay Kumar, Sarfira also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas. The film has been co-produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape Of Good Films), Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film has been directed by Sudha Kongara.

Soorarai Pottru won multiple awards at the National Film Awards in 2022. Suriya won the Best Actor for his performance in the film. Aparna Balamurali won the Best Actress for the film. Soorarai Pottru also won the Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay and Best Background Score.