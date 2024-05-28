Watch: Akshay Kumar And Radhika Madan's Rooftop Dance From Sarfira Sets

Image instagrammed by Akshay Kumar. (courtesy: AkshayKumar)

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan are currently shooting for Sarfira, the official remake of National Award winning film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya in the lead role. A video footage from the shoot went viral on Tuesday and it's been trending since the morning. In the viral footage, Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan can be seen dancing on a rooftop with two other men. Akshay Kumar can be seen wearing a beige-coloured t-shirt while Radhika wears a black suit. Sharing the video on X, a fan captioned it, "Upcoming #Sarfira Sets Video #AkshayKumar & #RadhikaMadan full on energetic dance steps and the background sound which is playing is also very energetic." Take a look at the post here:

The teaser of the film released in February this year. The teaser showcases glimpses of Akshay Kumar who will go to any extent to achieve his dreams. Akshay Kumar and Suriya shared a collaboration post on Instagram and they captioned it, "Dream so big, they call you crazy." The film is slated to release on July 12, 2024. "Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024. #MaarUdi," the caption read.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Sarfira also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas. The film has been co-produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape Of Good Films), Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment)... Music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film will be directed by Sudha Kongara.

Soorarai Pottru won multiple awards at the National Film Awards in 2022. Suriya won Best Actor for his performance in the film. Aparna Balamurali won Best Actress for the film. Soorarai Pottru also won Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay and Best Background Score. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film was based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.