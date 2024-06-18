Sarfira Trailer: Don't Blink Or You'll Miss Suriya's Cameo In Akshay Kumar's Film

Suriya in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sarfira released on Tuesday and it has been trending a great deal on social media. The film is the Hindi remake of Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru, which featured Suriya in the lead role. BTW, did we mention that the trailer of Sarfira also features Suriya in a blink-and-miss cameo appearance? Suriya, sharing the film's trailer on his Instagram profile, wrote in his caption, "This is our respect to Captain GR Gopinath Sir, who inspired millions of Indians." Acknowledging Akshay Kumar, Suriya wrote, "Thank you Akshay Kumar sir for taking Sudha Kongara's story across our country and beyond! Proudly presenting the trailer of Sarfira."

Last year, Suriya posted a picture from the sets of the film on social media and he wrote: "Akshay Kumar sir to see you as Vir was nostalgic! Sudha Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again. Enjoyed every minute with team Soorarai Pottru Hindi in a brief cameo."

Soorarai Pottru won multiple awards at the 68th National Film Awards. Suriya won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the film. Aparna Balamurali took home the Best Actress prize for the film. Soorarai Pottru also won the Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay and Best Background Score. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film was based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Suriya, star of films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam, in the recent years, featured in the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, to name a few.