In Akshay Kumar's Holiday Pic, His Furry Friend Stole The Show

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Do not disturb Akshay Kumar. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star is currently enjoying his holiday, reportedly in London. To keep fans updated, the actor posted a picture on Instagram. However, he is not alone in the frame, Akshay is accompanied by a little furry friend, whose leash he is holding. Sporting a casual and cool outfit, the actor is seen wearing a black hoodie, paired with shorts and a matching baseball cap. His white sneakers suggest that the star is probably out for a morning or evening walk. In his caption, Akshay wrote, “On today's agenda: sniff, walk, repeat .” Commenting on the post Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Enjoy.”

Akshay Kumar's travel escapades are always a hit with his fans. In January, the actor jetted off to the Maldives with his wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, and their kids, Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle shared a fun montage of the family trip on Instagram with the side note: “Aside from banging my wayward bike into a pole, this was truly paradise. It has also been a holiday where taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water into wine, I have already performed my own transmogrification by turning wine into cellulite…Now let's see if I can perform another miracle and reverse this situation. If you have any grander resolutions feel free to inspire others by throwing them in the comments below.”

On the work front, a few days ago, Akshay Kumar wrapped up the shoot for the film Jolly LLB 3. Announcing the completion, he shared a video on Instagram with his co-star Arshad Warsi. “And that's a schedule wrap! As you can see both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan,” Akshay wrote in the caption. The first and second instalments of the franchise were released in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

In addition to Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar is set to appear in many projects including Singham Again, Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle, and Kannappa.