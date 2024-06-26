Singham Again New Poster: Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Treat - 'Danger Reveal' (His Words)

Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor, who plays the villain in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again, shared a new poster of his character from the film on his 39th birthday, on Wednesday. The poster was originally shared by the film's director Rohit Shetty. Arjun reposted the picture on his Instagram story and he wrote, "Rohit Shetty Sir, what a gift. Ek aur danger reveal on the birthday." The poster features Arjun Kapoor smiling as he intensely looks into the camera. Check out the new poster of Singham Again here:

Announcing his association with the project earlier this year, Arjun Kapoor shared his poster from the film and he wrote, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain."

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba. The next leg of the cop universe films is Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor along with the other stars of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

Rohit Shetty stepped into the web world with Indian Police Force. The series that released on January this year on Prime Video India, starred Sidharth Malhotra along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.