Inside Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Party. Video Posted By Sister Anshula

Arjun Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: anshulakapoor)

Arjun Kapoor, who celebrates his 39th birthday today, got a whole lot of love from family. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor shared a couple of throwback pictures of her brother and she captioned it, "Happy birthday to my number one." She also shared a video from last night's celebrations with family and Arjun's friends. We also got a glimpse of Varun Dhawan in the video. Anshula Kapoor wrote, "My fiercest protector, my first bully, my first wrestling companion, my loudest cheerleader, the fulfiller of all my dreams.. the man with the biggest heart.. my wish for you this year is that you never stop believing in yourself and your ability to overcome and rise again, your life becomes everything you dream of it becoming, your worries become smaller, your laughs become louder, your smiles become bigger and you never have to burden more than you can carry."

Anshula Kapoor added in her caption, "I hope the fire inside you never extinguishes, but gives you the strength to keep rising. Thank you for showing me by example what it means to be a kind human. Thank you for loving me the way you do. Thank you for allowing me to always chase my dreams, for having my back and keeping me afloat when I feel like I'm drowning.. You deserve the best of the best, all the joy and all the love your heart can carry! Love you to infinity."

Check out Anshula Kapoor's post here:

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's daughters with actress Sridevi. She died in 2018 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. The filmmaker was previously married to Mona Kapoor, with whom he has two children - Anshula and Arjun Kapoor. Mona Kapoor died due to cancer in 2012.