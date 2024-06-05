Inside Arjun Kapoor's May Photo Dump From Austria: 'Previously On...'

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: ArjunKapoor)

Arjun Kapoor shared images from a medical health resort in Austria on his Instagram feed on Wednesday. Without divulging much details, he let the pictures do the talking. In the pictures shared, Arjun Kapoor can be seen resting on a hospital bed in one click. He shared glimpses of the food he had and some breathtakingly beautiful shots of Austria. Arjun Kapoor shared a selfie of himself. He also shared a gray scale picture of himself. He wrote in the caption, "Previously on...." He added the hashtags #throwback #maydump #mayrlifealtaussee @mayrlife_official. Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor has been trending as his break-up rumours with Malaika Arora have been doing the rounds. The couple haven't addressed the issue yet. Amid the breakup rumours, the actress' manager dismissed the breakup reports and confirmed that the actors are still together. When asked if Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had broken up, the former's manager told India Today, "No no, all rumours." However, news agency IANS reported the actors decided to go their separate ways. A source told the news agency IANS, "Going by Arjun's body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other."

Arjun Kapoor is all set to star in Singham Again. The film directed by Rohit Shetty stars him as an antagonist. He will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.