Salman Khan's Big Announcement: Film With Ghajini Director AR Murugadoss On Eid Next Year

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to star in director AR Murugadoss' next film. The film announcement was made by the Tiger 3 star on Instagram on Tuesday morning. In a note shared by the actor on social media, he wrote that the film will release on Eid 2025. Sharing a collage of himself with the director and producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman wrote, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025."

AR Murugadoss was the director of films like Ghajini starring Aamir Khan, the 2020 Rajinikanth film Darbar, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty starring Akshay Kumar among others. This untitled film will mark Salman Khan's first collaboration with AR Murugadoss.

The announcement was also shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Instagram. He wrote, "Biggg news... Salman Khan - AR Murugadoss - Sajid Nadiadwala Join hands for ne3w project… #SalmanKhan and director #ARMurugadoss are collaborating for the first time… The film - not titled yet - will be produced by #SajidNadiadwala… #Eid 2025 release."

A few days back, Salman Khan attended the special screening of Laapataa Ladies. An inside video from the screening was shared by the official Instagram handle of Spice. In the video, we can see Salman and Aamir hugging each other. Salman Khan can be seen seated with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies actor Ravi Kishan, directors Raj Kumar Santoshi and Ayan Mukerji. Sharing the video, the official handle of Spice wrote, @beingsalmankhan graces @aamirkhanproductions 's event, Laapataa Ladies movie premier with all smiles and warm hug." Aamir Khan and Salman Khan worked together in Andaz Apna Apna in which they played characters named Amar and Prem. Take a look:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3. This film marked the third instalment in the Tiger series, after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Tiger 3 also featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.