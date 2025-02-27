Jyotika Reacts To A Troll Who Says "Vijay Is Better Than Your Husband"

Jyotika is currently promoting her Netflix project Dabba Cartel which will release tomorrow. Jyotika recently shared a few happy pictures of herself on Instagram. In the comments section, a user wrote, "Vijay is better than your husband." The troll referred to actor-politician Vijay in his comment. Jyotika didn't let the comment go unnoticed and dropped a laugh out emoji. Later, she deleted her response and the comment on Instagram.

The comment was dug out by Reddit and it garnered the Internet's attention. A user wrote, "Audacity to tell a woman that other person is better than her husband." Another user wrote, "Rude is telling someone that their husband isn't good enough. She gave a fitting reply to the loser." Another user wrote, "We all know Suriya is better including Jyotika, Suriya and Vijay (I hope) but she got carried away."

Take a look at the post here:

During the promotions, Jyotika revealed how it feels like sharing a roof with another superstar in an interview with Screen.

Taking a cue from the title of her Netflix venture, Jyotika was asked if she and her husband leave together for shooting with their dabbas.

Jyotika, with a tinge of humour, said, "I guess we leave the superstardom outside the door when we enter home. There, we are just parents of our kids. And yeah, the dabbas... definitely the prominence is given to our children. It's more about what's going in their school dabbas in the morning.

"One dabba leaves early morning at 6 o'clock with him to school while the younger one's food goes at lunch time at 12. So the discussions are more about what they are eating and how we are packing their food and sending it. So absolutely we are parents at home, superstardom stays outside," Jyotika shared.

Jyotika is known for her work in movies like Ponmagal Vandhal, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile, Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharamnd, among many others. She runs the production studio 2D Entertainment with her husband Suriya.