<i>Jab Never Have I Ever</i> Fame Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Met Her "Childhood Icon" Jyotika. See Pic

Drop everything and rush straight to Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Instagram page. Wondering, why? Hint: It has a Jyotika connection.

Oh yes. You guessed it right. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan met Jyotika. She has also shared a picture on Instagram. Here, the two are seen posing for the camera. Don't miss their million-dollar smile, please.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, at the time of sharing the photo, announced that Jyotika is her “childhood icon.”

The caption read, “Met the iconic Jyotika (she built my childhood) and travelled around India making all the animal friends.”

Wait, there is more. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has also dropped pictures and a video from her time in India. Be it the kitty or a floral decor, Maitreyi's album was pure desi vibes.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is known for her performance in the Netflix show Never Have I Ever. She plays Devi Vishwakumar, who cannot steer clear of trouble. Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, John McEnroe, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani are also part of the show. The film was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

Speaking to CNN about her character in the much-loved show, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said, “She is a young woman who is both smart but also bold and loud and goes through so many character arcs, has so many different relationships in her life. We get to see her be a fully formed human being.” Maitreyi Ramakrishnan added playing Devi Vishwakumar was like a dream come true moment for her. She said, “That as an actor, in general, is the dream: Being able to play a character that you can sink your teeth into. Being able to play a brown girl as my first role is just the cherry on top. I'm spoiled. I'm so spoiled. Mindy Kaling screwed me over. She gave it to me too nice.”

The fourth season of Never Have I Ever is currently streaming on Netflix.