Jyotika Slams Negative Reviews Of Suriya's <i>Kanguva</i>: "They Don't Do This To Unintellectual Big Budget Films"

Suriya's latest offering Kanguva has opened to mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. However, Suriya's latest film received a big shout out from wife Jyotika. Jyotika shared a poster featuring the lead man and Bobby Deol on her Instagram feed and wrote an elaborate note encapsulating her thoughts and feelings. The Shaitaan actor also addressed the issue of Kanguva receiving negative reviews on its very first day of release. Jyotika began her post with a disclaimer that she articulated her thoughts as a cinema lover and not as Suriya's wife. Jyotika wrote, "I pen this note as Jyotika and a cinema lover and not actor Suriya's wife - Kanguva - a spectacle in cinema.

So proud of you Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream to take cinema forward. Definitely the first 1/2 hr doesn't work and the sound is jarring! Flaws are a part of most Indian films, so that's only fair, especially in this kind of a film wherein one experiments largely! N it's just the first 1/2 hr from the whole 3 hrs. But to be true, it's an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work n execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema, @vetripalanisamy."

Talking about the negative reviews, which, Jyotika believes, can't blemish the effort of the film, she wrote, "I'm surprised with the negative reviews from media and certain fraternities, as it's not done by them to this high level for the most unintellectual big budget films I have seen earlier with age old stories, where women r stalked, double meaning dialogues r spoken and have the most over the top action sequences.. N what about Kanguva's positives? The women action sequence in 2nd half and the young boy's love and betrayal for Kanguva? I think they forgot about the good parts while reviewing.

Now this Makes me wonder largely whether one should ever read, listen or believe them after all! It's sad that they chose this much negativity for Kanguva on day 1, even before the first show was over (seemed more like multiple group propagandas) when it actually deserves an applause for the concept and effort taken by the team to create 3D and such a magnificent visual!"

Jyotika signed off the note with these words, "Be proud Team Kanguva, as the ones commenting negative r doing just that and nothing else to their credit to uplift cinema!" Take a look:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kanguva is a visual treat enhanced by the star's tremendous screen presence. If only the script had more to it than just the sensory and the visceral, this would have been a film fully deserving of the sequel that is in the works. "