<i>Kanguva</i> New Trailer: Suriya And Bobby Deol's Action-Packed Journey Across Eras

The makers of Kanguva recently dropped the film's second trailer. While the trailer doesn't give away key plot points, it teases a gripping saga set across two timelines. The most striking aspect of the trailer is the dual portrayal of Suriya. In one timeline, he appears as a modern-day character, dressed in a sleek, fashionable ensemble with a sharp, contemporary hairstyle. In the other timeline, Suriya transforms into a fierce warrior figure, reminiscent of the epic hero in the film's earlier teasers and posters. This contrast hints at the themes of betrayal, resurrection and honour. The words "In the land of promises and power, a prophecy unfolds" flash across the screen.

Bobby Deol's character, exuding menace and power, seems poised to become the central figure of conflict. His look suggests a formidable adversary. While the trailer keeps much of the story under wraps, it's clear that Kanguva will be a high-stakes adventure with world-building on an immense scale.

With a massive budget exceeding Rs 350 crore, Kanguva is one of the most expensive films of the year. The film is aiming to surpass the grandeur of blockbusters like Pushpa and Singham. The film has been shot across seven different countries.

The film is directed by Siva and stars Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in key roles. It also stars Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and KS Ravikumar in supporting roles. Initially announced in the year 2019, the film was shelved for a brief time due to the pandemic. Kanguva was revived in 2022. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf are handling the film's cinematography and editing respectively. It will release on November 14.