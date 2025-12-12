Assam Woman Arrested Over Pak Link, Unexplained Fund Transfers

A woman from Assam's Sonitpur district has been arrested after the police found suspicious foreign-linked financial transactions. She was purportedly married to a Pakistani national in Dubai.

Along with the women, four others, including her brother, have also been arrested, the police said.

The woman, Jyotika Kalita, was arrested on December 5 and sent to judicial custody after investigators reportedly found evidence of large-scale movement of foreign funds across multiple bank accounts linked to her. Police said she is being investigated for suspected money laundering involving foreign sources.

According to the initial probe, Jyotika secretly married a Pakistani citizen while working in Dubai, an allegation her family has also acknowledged. Police have described the Pakistani man as a resident of a hostile nation.

Police found in their investigation that she used to travel to Dubai for business, but secretly married the Pakistani national Ramzan Muhammad.

The police further found that she used to transfer huge amounts of money illegally through a network of mule accounts. She is also involved in online fraud in several countries like Mauritius, Nepal and Bangladesh, police sources said.

She had direct links with Pakistani operatives based in the UK and the Middle East who used mule account networks to route funds.

A case has been filed against her. The police found 17 bank accounts linked to Jyotika Kalita, into which large amounts of money were reportedly deposited. Officers also seized 44 ATM cards and several cheque books.