<i>Kanguva</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Next Stop For Suriya's Film - Rs 50 Crore

Suriya's Kanguva struggled to gain momentum at the box office on its third day, following a significant drop in collections on Friday. The film opened strongly with Rs 24 crore on its first day, but the numbers dipped steadily over the next two days. On Friday, the film earned Rs 9.25 crore, and on Saturday, it saw a slight improvement with Rs 9.50 crore, bringing its total three-day collection in India to Rs 42.75 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.

The film has faced mixed reviews, with particular complaints about its loud music, which may have contributed to the underwhelming box office performance. As a result, Kanguva's slow run is benefiting Amaran, the biographical drama starring Sivakarthikeyan, which continues to draw audiences to theatres.

With a massive budget exceeding Rs 350 crore, Kanguva is one of the most expensive films of the year. The film is aiming to surpass the grandeur of blockbusters like Pushpa and Singham. The film has been shot across seven different countries.

The film is directed by Siva and stars Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in key roles. It also stars Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and KS Ravikumar in supporting roles. Initially announced in the year 2019, the film was shelved for a brief time due to the pandemic. Kanguva was revived in 2022. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf are handling the film's cinematography and editing respectively. It was released on November 14.