The Internet Is Furious As Suriya's <i>Kanguva</i> Makes It To The Oscars 2025 Contenders' List: "Is This A Joke?"

Suriya's film Kanguva received a lukewarm response at the box office, with many criticising its loud soundtrack and the lack of screen time for its actors. Despite this, the film has now made its way onto the contenders' list for the 2025 Oscars. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva marked Suriya's big-screen comeback after a two-year hiatus.

Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "BREAKING: Kanguva ENTERS Oscars 2025," along with the contender's list and a poster of Suriya. The tweet quickly went viral, sparking a wave of shocked reactions from the Internet. The users were quick to question the film's place in the Oscars race.

A user commented, "Is this a joke?." Another wrote, "Kanguva at the Oscars? What's next, a Grammy for the soundtrack?". While a comment read, "Kanguva to the Oscars? Might as well give a nomination to a TikTok dance for best choreography," another X user wrote, "This is embarrassing." The news also sparked a meme fest on X. Take a look.

Under which category? Worst film of the year? — Falih ahamed (@NoRetrieveNo) January 7, 2025

Visual representation of Oscar jury coming out of the screening- https://t.co/zDPhIMfC16 pic.twitter.com/3EeIgAaR2M — Kshamik (@Kshamik4) January 7, 2025

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently revealed the list of 323 feature films eligible for this year's Oscars. Of these, 207 films have met the eligibility criteria for the prestigious Best Picture category.

Among the contenders are five Indian films that have made it to the list of 207 eligible films. These films include: Kanguva (Tamil), Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) (Hindi), Santosh (Hindi), Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi), All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam-Hindi) and Girls will be Girls (Hindi-English).

Voting for nominations will begin tomorrow, January 8, 2025, and will conclude on January 12, 2025. The final nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025. The Oscars 2025 ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood.