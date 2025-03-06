Mikey Madison On Demi Moore: "I Adore Demi, She Is One Of The Sweetest And Kindest"

The 97th Academy Awards was a grand celebration of cinema, as always, along with some viral moments and memorable speeches. There were some surprises amongst the winners, while some predictions were right on point.

Fans were rooting for Demi Moore to bag the award for Best Actress for The Substance. However, Mikey Madison scooped up the Best Actress award for her performance in Anora.

While the audience has been speculating a possible tiff between Demi and Mikey, the latter recently expressed her love for Demi and put all rumours to rest.

Mikey told The Hollywood Reporter, "I adore Demi; she is one of the sweetest and kindest women I have ever met. I am so grateful that I was able to meet her and witness her greatness in person."

Speaking of her big Oscar win, Mikey said, "I'm still floating in a dreamlike state; it was a very surreal night. I think that I still need time to digest it. I met Fernando (I'm Still Here) and texted Demi Moore."

Having been bestowed with this honour, Mikey Madison also shared her future plans on how she wants to expand post her Oscar win.

She said, "It's an honour to be recognised, and I hope that throughout all stages of my life, I will be able to continue working in this capacity and keep playing interesting characters."

Post the Oscar ceremony, fans had started comparing Demi Moore's loss to the plot of The Substance, relating how she lost out to a conventionally "younger and prettier" looking actress.

