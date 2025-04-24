Demi Moore Reacts To Conversations On Ageism: "It Is Actually A Tremendous Gift"

Demi Moore sets an example for many on how one can age gracefully without feeling any pressure and still look stunning at 62.

She has been part of the cultural moment where women in their 50s, 60s, and 70s are being celebrated and recognised.

Moore believes things are very different today than they were in the past.

"I think that there was a sense of things ending at a certain point as opposed to the reality, which is just that we're evolving, it's not ending," she told Time‘s editorial director, Lucy Feldman, at the Time100 Submit on Wednesday, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Demi Moore added, "I have also thought recently about this idea that ageing and being old are not the same thing. And somehow we've confused that and that ageing actually is a tremendous gift. I would not trade, you could not pay me to be 21. As good as it might sound, it was torture."

She shared that she is in a peaceful space of acceptance and freedom.

Actress Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress Award at Oscars 2025. Moore shared that if she could see herself on the Dolby Theatre stage in the future, following her best actress loss to Madison.

"I think that would be nice. I can't say I would be mad at it. The question is, 'Should I have won?' It is certainly not the perspective of how I hold it because I didn't. And I really do subscribe to this idea that everything in life is happening for me, not to me," said The Substance actress.

She said, "Of course, there's disappointment. I also immediately recognise that there is something that is greater than I am to be in service to, even if I don't know what that is."

Moore further shared, "The message here is that there's more work to be done, that this issue is not complete."

Demi Moore has been hailed for her performance in The Substance, she bagged the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at SAG Awards 2025, Best Actress (Musical/Comedy) at the 82nd Golden Globes, and Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)