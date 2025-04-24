<i>The Substance</i> Star Demi Moore Bags The Title Of World's Most Beautiful Person Of 2025

Demi Moore is on a roll, as she received the title of World's Most Beautiful Person Of 2025 from People Magazine recently. It is indeed refreshing to see the 62-year-old Hollywood icon be honoured with this recognition and break barriers surrounding the age-old myths about beauty standards being associated only with youth.

Yesterday, People Magazine made a grand announcement of their upcoming issue, featuring Demi Moore on the digital cover.

Demi further spoke about ageism, beauty, and acceptance in her interview with the magazine.

The actress said, "I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now. It doesn't mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don't go, 'Oh God, I look old,' or 'Oh, my face is falling', I do. But I can accept that that's where I'm at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn't define my value or who I am."

She further elaborated on the topic as she revealed that in her early days, she would punish herself as it was all about physical beauty. But today, it is more about one's overall health and mental well-being.

Demi added, "It's much more about longevity and quality of life. And I think I've evolved into greater gentility towards myself."

It has been an incredible year for Moore who bagged several awards at prestigious film festivals for her commendable performance in The Substance. She bagged the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at SAG Awards 2025, Best Actress (Musical/Comedy) at the 82nd Golden Globes, and Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. She also received an Oscar nomination this year for the film, in the Best Actress category.

She reacted to the wholesome experience, as she said, "It's been like a full pregnancy, really joyous moments, exhausting moments. But overall, it was an extraordinary time and experience."

Demi played the role of a troubled woman who was fighting a lot of inner turmoil and complex emotions within her in The Substance. The film got her appreciation from critics and masses alike.