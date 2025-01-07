Advertisement

Oscars 2025: Suriya's Kanguva, Girls Will Be Girls And Three Other Indian Films On Contenders' List

The Oscars 2025 ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood

Oscars 2025: Suriya's <i>Kanguva, Girls Will Be Girls</i> And Three Other Indian Films On Contenders' List
A still from Kanguva.
New Delhi:

The 97th Academy Awards are just two months away and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the list of 323 feature films eligible for this year's Oscars. Of these, 207 films have met the eligibility criteria for the prestigious Best Picture category.

Among the contenders are five Indian films that have made it to the list of 207 eligible films. These films include: Kanguva (Tamil), Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) (Hindi), Santosh (Hindi), Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi), All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam-Hindi) and Girls will be Girls (Hindi-English).

Voting for nominations will begin tomorrow, January 8, 2025, and will conclude on January 12, 2025. The final nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025. The Oscars 2025 ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood.

Additionally, the Academy has revealed the shortlists for 10 categories ahead of the ceremony, including Animated Short Film, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, International Feature, Live Action Short, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, Sound and Visual Effects.

One notable entry is Anuja, a short film with an Indian connection, produced by two-time Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, who serves as the executive producer. Anuja has been shortlisted in the Live Action Short category.

Kiran Rao's Laapata Ladies was chosen as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. Unfortunately, despite the recognition, the film did not make it to the shortlist.


 

