Jyotika Reveals She And Husband Suriya Leave Their Stardom Outside The Door At Home

Jyotika and Suriya are one of the rock-solid couples of the industry. Jyotika, who is gearing up for her Netflix project Dabba Cartel, revealed how it feels like sharing a roof with another superstar in an interview with Screen.

Taking a cue from the title of her Netflix venture, Jyotika was asked if she and her husband leave together for shooting with their dabbas.

Jyotika, with a tinge of humour, said, "I guess we leave the superstardom outside the door when we enter home. There, we are just parents of our kids. And yeah, the dabbas... definitely the prominence is given to our children. It's more about what's going in their school dabbas in the morning.

"One dabba leaves early morning at 6 o'clock with him to school while the younger one's food goes at lunch time at 12. So the discussions are more about what they are eating and how we are packing their food and sending it. So absolutely we are parents at home, superstardom stays outside," Jyotika shared.

Jyotika, in an earlier interview, admitted she was not offered too many projects in Hindi and mostly considered as a South actress. When asked if she has any regrets about not pursuing a career in Hindi, the actress replied, "I was extremely happy in the South. I have done some of my best roles there and I could only be glad that I was part of South films. Because I'm not sure if I had probably got those roles if I had worked in Hindi."

Jyotika continued, "In fact I was married and stopped working at 28 and then got back to films when I was 35. And I did see a lot of prominent roles coming up my way in Tamil where I played the protagonist. And here I am in Hindi now where I am again receiving a very warm welcome. So no complaints. I am very happy with the way the career has shaped."

Jyotika is known for her work in movies like Ponmagal Vandhal, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile, Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharamnd, among many others. She runs the production studio 2D Entertainment with her husband Suriya.