Tamannaah Reveals <i>Baahubali</i> Director SS Rajamouli Rehearses Dance Sequences Himself Before Actors Arrive On Set

Tamannaah Reveals Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Rehearses Dance Sequences Himself Before Actors Arrive On Set

Tamannaah was also seen this year in the Tamil horror-comedy Aranmanai 4

New Delhi:

Tamannaah, who is basking in the success of her film Stree 2, shared her experience working with filmmaker SS Rajamouli in the Baahubali franchise during her appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast. Tamannaah said, “He is unreal. He has always been somebody who made films in a commercial setup but very high on emotions. He always brings in the emotion of human and animal relationships in his movies. Even in Magadheera, he has shown the same. He knows how to tell a story in a way that a person gets fully invested. While working in Baahubali, I also realised his pre-production is next level.”

“Before actors come on set, be it an action or a dance sequence, he has rehearsed it himself. He checks out everything. He was the one who taught me how to use a bow and arrow during Baahubali. I had never even picked it in my life, even the sword. I had directly come from a shoot with Mahesh Babu in Switzerland to the Baahubali set," the actress added.

“I was the last person to be cast in the film, I had no prep time. The film was shot over a period of three years, but I hardly got any training. So, he taught me every single thing. He performs every scene. He used VFX even before people knew what it was," the actress went on to add.

Tamannaah was also seen this year in the Tamil horror-comedy Aranmanai 4. 

