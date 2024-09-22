Farah Khan Hosts Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddhath At Her Home. Watch

Farah Khan celebrated a fun-filled Sunday with her dear friends at her home. Farah shared an inside video from the celebrations. In the video, the newlyweds Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen cutting a cake while others cheer for them. Rajkummar Rao can be seen cutting modak like desserts for delivering the biggest hit of his career - Stree 2. The video features Huma, Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Javed Akhtar, Sajid Khan, Patralekha and other friends. Mentioning the three reasons of celebrations, Farah Khan wrote in the caption, "Lots of friends to Celebrate!! @aditiraohydari & @worldofsiddharth ki shaadi @rajkummar_rao giving the biggest HIT!! @patralekhaa in #IC814 @rachitsingh08 ka happy budday! N just me having the best friends in the world ! Lovvv them." Take a look:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their wedding last week with a bunch of albums. Aditi and Siddharth kept their wedding outfits simple and elegant. Aditi wore a golden saree in a traditional South-Indian way. She wore flowers in her hair. Siddharth complemented her in a white dhoti-kurta set. Take a look at their first wedding pictures:

The couple were pictured at the Mumbai airport a couple of days ago. Aditi wore a pink salwar suit while Siddharth was dressed in blue. The couple were pictured holding hands. They posed for the shutterbugs. The paparazzi congratulated them at the airport. A paparazzo can be heard saying, "Mithai nehi laye hamare liye (Haven't you brought sweets for us)?" Aditi replies, "Kal (Tomorrow I will bring)." ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Aditi and Siddharth officially announced their engagement in March this year with a heartfelt Instagram post. Aditi shared the news with the caption, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.," while Siddharth simply wrote, "She said yes."