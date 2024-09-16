Advertisement

In Pics: Aditi Rao Hydari Walks Down The Aisle, Siddharth Smiles

Aditi and Siddharth got married at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy

Read Time: 2 mins
In Pics: Aditi Rao Hydari Walks Down The Aisle, Siddharth Smiles
Aditi shared this image. (courtesy: AditiRaoHydari)
New Delhi:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. Hours after sharing the first pictures from the wedding, Aditi shared some new pictures from their dreamy wedding. Aditi shared a bunch of gray scale pictures with Siddharth. The couple can be seen greeting the camera adorably. In another bunch of photos, Aditi can be seen walking down the aisle while Siddharth flashes a big smile. The album also features beautiful solo pictures of the bride and the groom. Aditi also shared a picture in which Siddharth can be seen looking at her wistfully. The caption remained same for all the albums. It read, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars..." To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up...To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu." Take a look:

Here are some more pictures:

Aditi and Siddharth kept their wedding outfits simple and elegant. Aditi wore a golden saree in a traditional South-Indian way. She wore flowers in her hair. Siddharth complemented her in a white dhoti-kurta set. Take a look at their first wedding pictures:

Aditi and Siddharth officially announced their engagement in March this year with a heartfelt Instagram post. Aditi shared the news with the caption, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.," while Siddharth simply wrote, "She said yes." Take a look:

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. She has featured in films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. Siddharth is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few. He was last seen in Indian 2.

