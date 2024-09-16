Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Are Now Married. See First Pics Of Newlyweds

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made it official today, updating their relationship status to married. The couple exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy with close friends and family members in attendance. Recently, the couple shared wedding photos on social media. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the newlyweds wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up...To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.

For the wedding, Aditi picked a golden saree featuring intricate detailing. Siddharth, on the other hand, wore a white kurta teamed with a matching dhoti.

ICYDK, Aditi and Siddharth officially announced their engagement in March this year with a heartfelt Instagram post. Aditi shared the news with the caption, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.," while Siddharth simply wrote, "She said yes."

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. The series premiered on Netflix earlier this month. She has also appeared in several films such as Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani and others.

Siddharth, on the other hand, has built an impressive career with films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, spanning several decades. He is widely recognised for his performances in movies such as Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu among others.