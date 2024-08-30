Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals Siddharth Proposed At Her Grandmother's School: "He Got On His Knee..."

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who got engaged to Siddharth earlier this year, has finally revealed how Siddharth proposed to her at the school started by her grandmother. She said, "I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago,” Aditi Rao Hydari told Vogue and added, “She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddarth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her.”

“He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?' He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me'. And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favourite childhood place, one with my grandmother's blessings,” the actress recalled.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post in March. Aditi and Siddharth shared a selfie of them in which they can be seen sporting their engagement rings. Sharing the image, Aditi wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.". They can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. Meanwhile, Siddharth shared the same image with this caption, "She Said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Take a look:

Aditi and Siddarth met in 2021 on the sets of the Telugu film, Maha Samudram. The two will be getting married later this year. The wedding will take place around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy.