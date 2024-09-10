Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Are "Apple Fans On An Adventure." See Post

Aditi Rao Hydari and fiance Siddharth had a fun time at Apple's It's Glowtime event in California. Aditi and Siddharth shared a joint post straight away from the event on their respective Instagram handles. In the pictures, Aditi and Siddharth can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. In one click, they can be seen showing off their Apple event cards as well. For the event, Aditi wore a peacock blue off-shoulder pantsuit while Siddharth wore a blue blazer paired with a white shirt. They amped up their glamour quotient with black shades. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote in the caption, "First time ever at an #applekeynote. Two Apple fans on an adventure... let's go." Take a look:

Aditi also shared inside videos from the event on her Instagram stories. In one story, Siddharth can be seen interrupting Aditi's flow of recording the event. In another story, Siddharth can be heard saying, "Hi, we're at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cuppertino, California for the Apple Keynote. It's going to be crazy." Aditi can be seen standing close to him and smiling.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari announced their engagement on Instagram by posting similar notes in March. Alongside the text, the duo can be seen showing off their engagement rings. Aditi wrote in the caption, "He said YES. Engaged." Take a look:

Following their engagement, when asked about the big wedding plans in an interview with Vogue India, Aditi Rao Hydari simply shared a single detail. She said that "the wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family."

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. She has featured in films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. Siddharth is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few. He was last seen in Indian 2.