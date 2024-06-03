Inside Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's '10 Km Bike Ride' In The Tuscan Valley: 'Rolled Up My Pants...'

Image shared by Aditi Rao Hydari. (courtesy: AditiRaoHydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are living their best lives in Tuscany, Italy. On Monday, Aditi shared a reel from her travel bucket. In the reel, Aditi and Siddharth can be seen riding bikes in the picturesque valley of Tuscany. Aditi can be seen wearing an off-shoulder powder-blue dress while Siddharth wears a pink t-shirt. The reel ends with Siddharth and Aditi goofing around the camera. Summing up her experience, Aditi wrote in the caption, "I thought I was going for a la la la bike ride... cut to :- a 10 km bike ride uphill, down hill and on gravel and most importantly in the Tuscan valley... rolled up my pants, ditched my cutesie hat for a real helmet and finished my 10 km bike ride with Siddu who filmed this while riding one handed himself with his heart in his mouth cause he thought I might start dreaming and fall off the cliff!!!!" Take a look at the post here:

A couple of days ago, Aditi shared a bunch of pictures from the valley. In the carousel post, Aditi and Siddharth's picture-perfect selfies stole the show. Aditi shared a few solo pictures of herself as well. Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote in the caption, "Grateful and" she added the hashtag "Underthetuscansun." Take a look:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post in March. Aditi and Siddharth shared a selfie of them in which they can be seen sporting their engagement rings. Sharing the image, Aditi wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.". They can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. Meanwhile, Siddharth shared the same image with this caption, "She Said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Take a look:

Rumours of their marriage were doing the rounds back then. The couple shut down the rumours by announcing their engagement. Aditi attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival recently.