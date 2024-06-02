To Mani Ratnam, Adorable Birthday Wishes From Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth

Aditi shared this image. (courtesy: AditiRaoHydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari, who featured in director Mani Ratnam's two films, shared an adorable post on the director's 68th birthday. Aditi and her fiance Siddharth shared a collab post and wished the director. The picture is in gray scale. In the picture shared, Aditi, Siddharth and Mani Ratnam can be seen smiling for the cameras. Sharing this picture, "Happiest birthday to our Mani Sir..." She added a series of red heart emojis and added "G.O.A.T." A fan wrote in the comments section, "Looking beautiful." Another fan wrote, "Awww." Another comment read, "All my fav people." Take a look:

Mani Ratnam shares his birthday with music composer Ilaiyaraaja. On X, Kamal Haasan posted photos with the composer and the filmmaker along with a heartfelt message. He wrote, "Double happiness is a strange phrase in Tamil. Can happiness be measured? But today is like an example for me. This is a happy moment as today is the birthday of the elder brother among the three brothers and the birthday of the younger brother."

He added, "My beloved brother Ilayaraja will tell the story in music; anbu thambi (dear younger brother) Mani Ratnam who adds a touch of charm to screenwriting... I wish you both a happy birthday. May the legacy of our trio continue forever," along with the hashtags - Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja and Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam." (Translated by The Indian Express)

FYI, Aditi Rao Hydari worked with Mani Ratnam in Tamil films like Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Kaatru Veliyidai. In Kaatru Veliyidai, Aditi shared screen space with Karthi, whereas in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Aditi worked with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay and others. Siddharth worked under Mani Ratnam's direction in Aayutha Ezhuthu. Siddharth worked with Suriya and R. Madhavan in this film. Kamal Haasan worked with Mani Ratnam in films like Nayakan and Ponniyin Selvan: II.