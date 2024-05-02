Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals She Got Engaged To Siddharth At Her Family's 400-Year-Old Temple

Aditi shared this image. (courtesy: aditirahydari)

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth officially put an end to the rumours about their relationship by announcing their engagement on Instagram back in March. Aditi Rao Hyadri recently opened up about their intimate engagement ceremony, which took place at her family's ancient 400-year-old temple. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Aditi said, "I wanted to mark our beginning at a temple of my family which is 400 years old. I wanted to go there and do puja and we had a little engagement.

Aditi Rao Hydari added, "There were so many rumours going around, so to clarify them we decided to put up this photo on Instagram because my mom told me, ‘Please logo ko bata do, call aa rahe hai nonstop (Please tell people, I am receiving calls nonstop).' So, it was – ‘She said yes, he said yes.'”

The engagement announcement featured a snapshot of the couple flaunting their engagement rings. Aditi captioned the post, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Siddharth, on the other hand, wrote, "She Said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D ". During the interview, Aditi also shared that the photo was in the "comfort of her own home".

In an earlier conversation at the Galatta Golden Stars event, Siddharth spoke about their engagement ceremony. He also opened up about their marriage plans. He said, "Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There's a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn't invite think it's a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private."

Addressing queries about the timeline leading to Aditi's affirmative response, Siddharth said, "These questions on how long it took (for her to say yes) shouldn't be asked. The end result must be either yes or no, pass or fail. I was worried whether it would be a yes, luckily I passed. The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn't like a shooting date I can decide on, it's a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide."

Reportedly, Aditi and Siddharth began dating during the filming of their 2021 movie, Maha Samudram.