Aditi Rao Hydari On Fiance Siddharth's Reaction To Her Heeramandi Performance: 'He Couldn't Speak'

Image instagrammed by Aditi Rao Hydari. (courtesy: AditiRaoHydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari AKA Bibbo Jaan of Heeramandi recently shared how her fiance Siddharth reacted to her performance in the series in an interview with Galatta. Aditi said that Siddharth "couldn't speak" initially as he was moved by the show. Speaking to Galatta, Aditi said, "His eyes were all red and swollen. Siddhu called me after he binge watched it and actually couldn't speak. He just said, I wanna come and meet Sanjay Sir. When he did manage to say something, he said later, he was like now we have two freedom fighters in our family. Bhagat Singh and Bibbo Jaan."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attended the grand Mumbai screening of Heeramandi together last month. They were dressed in their traditional best. They posed for the shutterbugs together. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement in an Instagram post in March. Aditi captioned it, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Siddharth wrote, "She Said Yes." Rumours of their marriage were doing the rounds. The couple dismissed the rumours by announcing their engagement. Take a look:

Aditi Rao Hydari, who walked the red carpet at Cannes this year, carried her Bibbo Jaan persona to the French Riviera as well. Before unveiling her look, she teased her Instafam with a glimpse of her viral Gaja Gamini walk on her Instagram stories. A day ago, she again recreated her walk on the streets of Cannes. Aditi wrote in the caption, "By popular demand." Take a look:

Aditi is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. The actress had multiple releases last year. She starred in the smash hit series Jubilee last year. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood. She was also a part of Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav.