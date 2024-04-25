Newly Engaged Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth At Heeramandi Screening

Aditi Rao Hydari with Siddharth.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the role of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, attended the show's screening in Mumbai last night with fiance Siddharth. Aditi was dressed in her festive best, while Siddharth complemented her in a bandhgala. The two happily posed on the red carpet. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds in 2022 after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday. They announced their engagement last month. The couple are frequently pictured together.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement in an Instagram post in March. Aditi captioned it, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Siddharth wrote, "She Said Yes."

On Siddharth's birthday last week, Aditi shared these series of pictures and she wrote, "Happiest birthday my manicorn. To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on loop. More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader."

Aditi Rao Hydari is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. The actress had multiple releases last year. She starred in the smash hit series Jubilee last year. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood. She also features in Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav. Her upcoming project includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others.

Siddharth has featured in film across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films in a career spanning decades. He is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few.