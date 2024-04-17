Aditi Rao Hydari's Aww-Dorable Birthday Wish For Fiance Siddharth: 'Squishes From Your Forever Cheerleader'

Aditi Rao Hydari posted this image. (courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Chiththa star Siddharth, 45 today, received a heartwarming wish from his fiancé Aditi Rao Hydari. On Wednesday, Aditi, who will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramnadi: The Diamond Bazaar, shared some unseen monochrome images of herself and Siddharth alongside a birthday wish. She wrote, "Happiest birthday my manicorn. To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on loop. More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader." Take a look at what Aditi Rao Hydari posted:

A few days ago, both Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari announced their engagement on Instagram by posting similar notes. Alongside the text, we could see the duo flaunting their engagement rings. Did we hear “cute” already?

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony a few days ago, which many people even labelled as a "secret engagement." To clarify the situation, Siddharth spoke about it at the Galatta Golden Stars event. The actor mentioned, “Many people said we had done this in secret. There's a significant difference between doing something privately with family and doing something secretly. Those whom we didn't invite are calling it a secret, but it was a private ceremony for those whom we know. The next steps depend on our elders because this isn't like scheduling a shooting date that I can decide on. This is a lifetime commitment. So, when they decide, it will happen naturally."

When asked about how much time Aditi Rao Hydari took to say yes to the proposal, Siddharth replied, "These questions about how much time it took shouldn't be asked. The end result must be either yes or no. I'll see whether the result is pass or fail. I've never seen how many marks I'll score. I was in tension whether it would be a yes or a no and my name was in the pass list."

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series releasing on Netflix on May 1 also features Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Siddharth was last seen in hugely successful Tamil film Chithha.