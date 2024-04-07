Newly Engaged Siddharth Reveals He Was Worried If Aditi Rao Hydari Would Say 'Yes' To His Proposal

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: godpeacehealth)

Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been making headlines for their engagement. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony a few days ago, which many people even labelled as a "secret engagement." To clarify the situation, Siddharth spoke about it at the Galatta Golden Stars event. The actor mentioned, “Many people said we had done this in secret. There's a significant difference between doing something privately with family and doing something secretly. Those whom we didn't invite are calling it a secret, but it was a private ceremony for those whom we know. The next steps depend on our elders because this isn't like scheduling a shooting date that I can decide on. This is a lifetime commitment. So, when they decide, it will happen naturally."

When asked about how much time Aditi Rao Hydari took to say yes to the proposal, Siddharth replied, "These questions about how much time it took shouldn't be asked. The end result must be either yes or no. I'll see whether the result is pass or fail. I've never seen how many marks I'll score. I was in tension whether it would be a yes or a no and my name was in the pass list."

Talking about the date of their marriage, Siddharth added, “The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn't like a shooting date I can decide on, it's a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide.”

A few days ago, both Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari announced their engagement on Instagram by posting similar notes. Alongside the text, we could see the duo flaunting their engagement rings. Did we hear “cute” already?

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series releasing on Netflix on May 1 also features Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Siddharth was last seen in hugely successful Tamil film Chithha.