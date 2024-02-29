Sanjay Leela Bhansali On Heeramandi: 'Have Surprised Myself With This One'

A still from Heeramandi. (courtesy: bhansaliproductions)

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali talked about his directorial web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and called it his "biggest" project. He said, "I've made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. Heeramandi is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one," he said. Sanjay Leela Bhansali added, "This is not just a series; it's a world, and I am eager for audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Heeramandi on Netflix.

He is all set to make his OTT debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar web show. Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal formed an ensemble cast of the Heeramandi world.

The series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

Sharing the first look on Instagram, Netflix India wrote in the caption, "Here's your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar". Heeramandi has been Bhansali's one of the most important projects.

Talking about it, Sanjay Leela Bhansali earlier said, "This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

The makers described the show as "a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans)."

