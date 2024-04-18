Newly-Engaged Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Lit Up An Event Like This

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth at an event.

A slew of celebs attended the special screening of MAMI Select, a collection of films shot on iPhone, in Mumbai on Thursday. Newly engaged couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were also spotted on the red carpet of the event. Notably, this is the couple's first appearance together ever since they exchanged rings. In pictures from the event, Aditi and Siddharth can be seen holding hands as they posed for the cameras and flashed their brightest smiles. For the event, Aditi wore a black trouser and paired it with matching off-shoulder top. On the other hand, Siddharth looked dapper in his casual attire. He wore a blue t-shirt with matching jeans and a denim jacket.

The others stars spotted at the event included Mouni Roy, who was seen wearing a shimmery white saree. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi exuded elegance in an ivory saree with a rose-gold border.

Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao kept it classy in a olive green top, denim skirt, and a flannel shirt.

Mismatched co-stars Prajakta Kohli and Taaruk Raina were also spotted attending the event together.

Take a look at some pictures from last night:

A few days ago, both Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari announced their engagement on Instagram by posting similar notes. Alongside the text, we could see the duo flaunting their engagement rings. Did we hear “cute” already?

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony a few days ago, which many people even labelled as a "secret engagement." To clarify the situation, Siddharth spoke about it at the Galatta Golden Stars event. The actor mentioned, “Many people said we had done this in secret. There's a significant difference between doing something privately with family and doing something secretly. Those whom we didn't invite are calling it a secret, but it was a private ceremony for those whom we know. The next steps depend on our elders because this isn't like scheduling a shooting date that I can decide on. This is a lifetime commitment. So, when they decide, it will happen naturally."