Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Are Now Engaged. See Post

Aditi shared this image. (courtesy: AditiRaoHydari)

Amid speculation of their marriage, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post on Thursday. Aditi and Siddharth shared a selfie of them in which they can be seen sporting their engagement rings. Sharing the image, Aditi wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.". They can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. Meanwhile, Siddharth shared the same image with this caption, "She Said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Take a look:

Take a look what Siddharth posted here:

On Wednesday, rumours of their marriage were doing rounds on the Internet. However, the couple didn't confirm anything until now. Aditi gave the Heeramandi event, held in Mumbai, a miss. The host of the show said Aditi couldn't attend the event as she got "married." However, it turns out that the couple got engaged yesterday.

Siddharth and Aditi usually leave comments on each other's social media posts. Last year, Siddharth shared a picture of himself. The actor captioned it, "Desert has been served. Low res and proud." Siddharth posted two images of himself. In the first picture he posed for the camera. The second one is a close-up shot where the actor is looking away. Aditi Rao Hydari posted two emojis on the picture. One is a fire emoji while the second one is a love emoji. Take a look at the picture we are talking about:

Siddharth and Aditi set couple goals in their Tum Tum dance reel video, which was an instant hit on the internet. Take a look at the video here:

Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic-action film Maha Samudram. On the work front, Aditi will be next seen in Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddhartha Jadhav and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheik.