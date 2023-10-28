Siddharth Posted A Birthday Wish For Aditi Rao Hydari. 'You're A Poet And I Didn't Know It,' She Commented

Aditi's picture with Siddharth.(courtesy: worldofsiddharth)

Siddharth's birthday post for Aditi Rao Hydari is cuteness overloaded. On his Instagram profile, on Saturday, he shared a photo of the birthday girl along with another shot in which he poses with her. He wrote in the caption, "Isn't she lovely? Happy Birthday partner. Thank you for being. All the pixies in all the worlds, Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace. Incantations and giggles fill the air. All in wait of a smile on your face. Be you be true. And thank you for showing us, it always, without fail, takes two."

Siddharth added a dash of humour to his poetic caption and signed off with these words, "See you soon. It's been too long.." FYI, the couple were pictured together in Mumbai back-to-back this week (more on that later). Aditi Rao Hydari, replied to the post in the comments section and wrote adding LOL emojis, "Been toooooo long... You're a poet and I didn't know it! Ps- I should have known you over talented boy."

Check out Siddharth's post for Aditi Rao Hydari here:

The star couple were spotted in Mumbai together back-to-back. On Friday, Aditi and Siddharth attended the opening night of MAMI Film Festival. Just a day before that, the two were pictured on a dinner date in the city. See photos from both the events here:

Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. They made it Instagram official after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday.

Aditi Rao Hydari has had a super busy year. She starred in the critically-acclaimed Jubilee this year. She was seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood. Other than that, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Aditi is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few.

Siddharth has starred in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films in a career spanning decades. He is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few.