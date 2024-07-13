Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Movie Date At Indian 2 Premiere

Aditi with Siddharth at Indian 2 premiere. (courtesy: lycaproductions)

Siddharth's new film Indian 2 with veteran actor Kamal Haasan, released in theatres on Friday. Meanwhile, Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, shared some photos from the Indian 2 premiere on Instagram. "Stars converge at the Indian 2 premiere show. The excitement is off the charts," read the caption on the post. Siddharth's plus one was the usual suspect - actor and his fiancee Aditi Rao Hydari. The couple co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds in 2022 after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday. They announced their engagement in March this year.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 also features S J Suryah, Bobby Simha, Gulshan Grover and late Nedumudi Venu.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement in an Instagram post in March. Aditi captioned it, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Siddharth wrote, "She said yes."

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. She has featured in films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. The actress had multiple releases last year. She starred in the smash hit series Jubilee last year. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood.

Siddharth has featured in film across languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films in a career spanning decades. He is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few.