Aditi Rao Hydari Tags Heathrow Airport As 'Worst' Following 19-Hour Luggage Delay

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Heeramandi actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared her frustrating experience at Heathrow Airport in the UK, revealing that her luggage went missing and she had to wait for several hours without any help from the airport staff. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Aditi posted a video expressing her frustration. "#Heathrow chaos * 10000. 2 hours at an empty luggage belt! @heathrow_airport Worst!!!!!," the actress stated. Aditi also shared a screenshot of her conversation with Heathrow Airport, which directed her to contact the airline for further information. She wrote, "Heathrow washed their hands off any answers @british_airways ?????? Hour 3 and ticking."

In another update, Aditi posted a countdown video, tagging both the airline and the airport.

Aditi also took to her X account and wrote, "19 hours and ticking...Also, @British_Airways just putting it out there. This isn't my first rodeo with the brits...watch. #Heeramandi on @NetflixIndia and you'll know that I'm not one to go down without a fight for justice! So can you free our bags! ASAP! I have a conference to attend, and the essentials I'll need for it will not meet your criteria for essentials."

19 hours and ticking….

Also, @British_Airways

just putting it out there. This isn't my first rodeo with the brits...watch#Heeramandi on @NetflixIndia and you'll know that I'm not one to go down without a fight for justice!

So can you free our bags! ASAP!



I have a conference… — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 26, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show Heeramandi, where her Gajagamini walk went viral. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, features a star-studded cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal. The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

Aditi will next appear in Gandhi Talks and Lioness, which are currently in production.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)